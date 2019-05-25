Gove & Raab Getting Ahead in Getting Supporters Out in Open

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Guido’s co-conspirators have now identified the given allegiances of some 91 Tory MPs, which is 29% of the parliamentary party. Gove and Raab are in front with 14 MPs each, Boris has 13, Hunt has a dozen and the Saj has 8. McVey and Hancock have 5 each with the rest only having less than a handful of declared backers. This really means little at this stage, Guido is pretty certain that Hunt and Boris are both hiding some of their support. Guido hasn’t noticed any supporters of Mordaunt, Stewart or Brady raising their heads above the parapet yet…

View lists here: order-order.com/backers

Get in touch with any updates…