Farage Accuses Electoral Commission of “Outrageous Act of Political Interference”

Nigel Farage has accused the Electoral Commission of being "absolutely full of Remainers" as the watchdog visited the Brexit Party's headquarters amid a review into its donations system. pic.twitter.com/OPop18vSDD — Press Association (@PA) May 21, 2019

Nigel Farage has accused the Electoral Commission of an “outrageous act of political interference” for deciding to come and investigate the Brexit Party’s offices just two days before the EU elections. Farage claims that Commission had already given the party a “clean bill of health” and been invited to visit their offices last week, but the Commission said they were too busy to visit, while refusing to put their assessment in writing. A few tweets from Twitter’s resident FBPE cranks and a “powerful intervention” from Gordon Brown later and suddenly the Electoral Commission decide to drop everything and raid their offices the next day…

As Guido pointed out last night, pretty much every single political party and campaign also follows the £500 donation threshold including People’s Vote and the Labour Party, it has been a standard feature of political donations for countless election cycles. The fact that the Electoral Commission suddenly decided the Brexit Party – and no-one else – required urgent investigation over it shows that they either don’t have sufficient understanding of the law they are meant to enforce, or their investigations are not politically neutral. Or more likely, both…