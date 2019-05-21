Charity Policy Head Wants Farage Attacked With Acid

Head of Policy at charity ‘Happy City’ Ruth Townsley has been suspended from the charity following publicly saying that Farage should be attacked with acid. She tweeted support for the Farage milkshake thrower but argued he did not go far enough:

“Bravo to Paul Crowther, good on you mate. Great that milkshakes have become a thing when it comes to racists in our midst. I’d prefer acid but milkshakes will do for now I guess.”

Her employer, which receives taxpayer funding through the West of England Growth Fund, has now confirmed that “The employee in question has now been suspended and we are fully investigating this incident internally in accordance with our procedures.” She was in charge of ‘social media engagement’. She’ll be receiving plenty more now…

UPDATE: Happy City have updated their statement to confirm that Townsley has lost her job. What was she thinking?

People:
May 21, 2019 at 4:20 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Change UK MP Joan Ryan tells Change UK’s South West ‘rally’:

“Can everyone look at their hands please?”

*everyone holds out their hands in front them*

“That’s it, it’s there, the future is in your hands.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked
ChUK Blame Game ChUK Blame Game
Angry Esler Angry Esler