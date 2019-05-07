Jean-Claude Juncker Named ‘European Leader of the Year’

Readers will be flabbergasted to learn that the Euronews ‘European Leader of the Year’ Award last night went to… Jean-Claude Juncker. What are the chances?

Guido has compiled the best bits so you can enjoy all the self-congratulatory smugness for yourself. Juncker topped a politically diverse shortlist featuring Michel Barnier and another European Commissioner. The Euronews President is close to tears as he introduces Juncker, he looks less pleased as JC rips EU-funded Euronews to shreds during his speech. Definitely not a “propaganda instrument of the European institutions”…