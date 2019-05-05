Emma Thompson’s First Class Flying Hypocrisy

A Guido co-conspirator sent in these pictures of eco-luvvie Emma Thompson sat in one of the 14 seats (2F) in the first class cabin, flying back on Friday night from London after telling us ‘We should all fly less’ and being the star appearance at the Extinction Rebellion protest against man-made climate change. A British Airways First Class Flexi-Ticket will set you back £18,000 and make you responsible for emitting 4 tonnes of carbon-dioxide…

Guido’s co-conspirator on the flight reckons she dined on the beef carpaccio washed down by Laurent Perrier champagne. Bovine emissions will have to be added to her carbon offset account costs. British Airways will be pleased that the Corbyn-supporting Dame was clearly comfortable in First Class. She appears to have dismbarked off the plane at JFK in her dressing gown, slippers and pyjamas…

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

