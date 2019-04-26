Milne Suggests Collusion Between ISIS and Israel

Yet more video footage has been unearthed by the tireless Iggy Ostanin of Seumas Milne airing more of his… unorthodox views. This time Milne is giving his opinion on “the ISIS franchise and its relationship to Israel”. There are no caveats, Milne is clear that it is his own view:

“I think that’s a very interesting phenomenon myself. At the moment we have on the effective Israeli border, the ceasefire zone in the Golan Heights, one of the most sectarian jihadist groups of the al-Qaedi franchise, Jabhat Al-Nusra, which is actually on the border with Israeli troops.

“Nothing happens, it’s interesting, the Israelis don’t seem too bothered about it. So I think that the role these groups are playing in the region is sometimes illuminated by that kind of fact, who their real enemies are.”

Milne was speaking at a Stop the War conference in June 2015 alongside speakers including George Galloway, Andrew Murray and Jeremy Corbyn – barely three months before Corbyn became Labour leader and appointed Milne as his comms chief. These aren’t just fringe views being spouted at tinfoil hat conferences any more, they’re intrinsic to the worldview of Corbyn’s inner circle…

