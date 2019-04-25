Brexit Party Unveils Seven New Candidates

Today the Brexit Party announced a further seven candidates for their election:

  • Louis Stedman Bryce
    • Investor and businessman.
  • Lucy Harris
  • Martin Daubney
    • Journalist and commentator, former editor of Loaded Magazine.
  • James Wells
    • Former Head of Trade at the ONS. Wells resigned yesterday in order to stand for The Brexit Party.
  • Elizabeth Babade
    • Nigerian born lawyer.
  • Dr Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen
    • Chair of the General Dental Practice Committee. Danish born trade unionist and NHS dentist.
  • Dr David Bull
    • Medical doctor and television presenter.

Another impressive list…

April 25, 2019 at 12:15 pm

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

