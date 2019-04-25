Brexit Party Unveils Seven New Candidates

Today the Brexit Party announced a further seven candidates for their election:
- Louis Stedman Bryce
- Investor and businessman.
- Lucy Harris
- Former fishmonger, opera singer, and Director of Leavers of Britain.
- Martin Daubney
- Journalist and commentator, former editor of Loaded Magazine.
- James Wells
- Former Head of Trade at the ONS. Wells resigned yesterday in order to stand for The Brexit Party.
- Elizabeth Babade
- Nigerian born lawyer.
- Dr Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen
- Chair of the General Dental Practice Committee. Danish born trade unionist and NHS dentist.
- Dr David Bull
- Medical doctor and television presenter.
Another impressive list…