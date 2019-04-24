Sarah Vine Says She’ll Vote Brexit Party

What will Mr Sarah Vine say about that..?
This comes minutes after Steve Baker deleted a retweet praising the Brexit Party’s Claire Fox. Tory unity going strong…
Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…
“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”