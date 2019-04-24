Greta Thunberg Is Daughter of Sweden’s Other Eurovision Star

The 16 year-old schoolgirl who started the ‘School Strike’ climate protests, Greta Thunberg, is the daughter of Swedish stardom. Her father is an actor, producer, and author, and Eurovision fans will remember her mother, Malena Ernman, for representing Sweden in the 2009 final. Who would have guessed that yet another climate activist comes from an incredibly privileged background…
