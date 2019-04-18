Over Half of Brits Say Corbyn’s Failure to Tackle Anti-Semitism Makes Him Unfit to be PM

Another damning indictment of Corbyn’s failure to tackle anti-Semitism – a new ComRes poll has found that over half of Brits agree that the Labour Party has a “serious anti-Semitism problem” and 55% say Corbyn’s failure to tackle anti-Semitism within Labour renders him “unfit to be Prime Minister”. 3 in 10 people who voted Labour in 2017 agree on both counts…

Only 22% of people believed Corbyn’s claim that he has an “absolute determination” to stamp out anti-Semitism from his party, just 13% of people thought Labour is doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism within its own ranks. At least Corbyn can cling on to the fact that there are still 27% of people who think it’s just a “concerted smear campaign”…