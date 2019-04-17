Roger Scruton Calls for New Statesman to Release Tapes of Interview That Got Him Fired

A week after George Eaton celebrated with champagne the sacking of Sir Roger Scruton, the philosopher has called on the New Statesman to release the tapes of the interview that got him fired:

If there is evidence to incriminate me then obviously the New Statesman must make the tapes of the conversation public: how else will any of us know what we are allowed and not allowed to say, when working for this government?

Scruton and Eaton have both been engaged in claim and counter-claim over what was and wasn’t really said in the interview and whether it was deliberately taken out of context. There’s an easy way for the New Statesman to settle the matter once and for all, release the tapes…

Tags:
People: /
April 17, 2019 at 9:54 am

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer
Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff