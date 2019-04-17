Roger Scruton Calls for New Statesman to Release Tapes of Interview That Got Him Fired

A week after George Eaton celebrated with champagne the sacking of Sir Roger Scruton, the philosopher has called on the New Statesman to release the tapes of the interview that got him fired:

If there is evidence to incriminate me then obviously the New Statesman must make the tapes of the conversation public: how else will any of us know what we are allowed and not allowed to say, when working for this government?

Scruton and Eaton have both been engaged in claim and counter-claim over what was and wasn’t really said in the interview and whether it was deliberately taken out of context. There’s an easy way for the New Statesman to settle the matter once and for all, release the tapes…