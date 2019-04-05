State Regulation of Social Media is Press Regulation By the Back Door

On today’s Politics Live, Toby Young took apart the proposals expected in a White Paper next week for Government control of social media. He’s bang on…

Tags:
People:
April 5, 2019 at 12:29 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Osborne reviews his career…

“After university, I tried and failed to get a job as a journalist — and so I became the Chancellor of the Exchequer instead. And when I tried and failed to stop Britain voting to leave the EU, I stopped being Chancellor and became a newspaper editor instead. I’d had enough of the fake news, the spin and fiddled expenses of politics. So I thought I’d try journalism instead.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer
Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff