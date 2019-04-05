Bursting Politico’s Twitter Bubble

Fascinating article this morning from Politico Europe about The Westminster Twitter Bubble. It contains lots of stuff on which MPs have the most MPs following them as well as which journalists and which media outlets are most influential in terms of being followed by MPs. Above is their chart showing the research results for media outlets. They appear to accidentally have left Guido off the list…

In an effort to be helpful Guido has added at the bottom how it would look if he was included. It reveals that little old Guido is followed by quite a few MPs. More than all of those other media outlets…

309 MPs in total follow Guido. Politico is followed by 45 MPs. Anyone who suspects this omission might be because Guido and Politico compete for advertising revenue based on how influential our audience is, has a suspicious mind. You are either in front of Guido, or you are behind. Substantially in Politico’s case…

Tags: ,
April 5, 2019 at 10:36 am

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Osborne reviews his career…

“After university, I tried and failed to get a job as a journalist — and so I became the Chancellor of the Exchequer instead. And when I tried and failed to stop Britain voting to leave the EU, I stopped being Chancellor and became a newspaper editor instead. I’d had enough of the fake news, the spin and fiddled expenses of politics. So I thought I’d try journalism instead.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer
Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff