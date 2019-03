New figures published this morning by the Office For National Statistics has revealed that the proportion of people in paid work has risen from 75.3% to 76.1%, the highest employment rate on record. Despite Brexit…

At the same time real wages have risen yet again by 1.5% after inflation, and the unemployment rate has fallen to just 3.9%. This is the first time it has been below 4% in 45 years. Guido is still waiting for those 800,000 job losses that the Remain Campaign promised us…