Britain’s Most Hypocritical MPs

Guido brings you a list of Britain’s most hypocritical Brexit MPs. Those who voted for Article 50, but are now determined to stop Brexit, by opposing both no deal, and May’s deal. 123 MPs feature on the list, from Michael Fallon to Kier Starmer, Chuka Umunna to Sarah Wollaston.

Curiously, a number of hardcore Tory Remainers are absent from the list – people like Heidi Allen and Antoinette Sandbach currently say they are backing May’s deal. What are they up to?

See the full list below:

Debbie Abrahams

Jonathan Ashworth

Adrian Bailey

Guto Bebb

Margaret Beckett

Hilary Benn

Richard Benyon

Tracy Brabin

Nicholas Brown

Richard Burden

Richard Burgon

Liam Byrne

Sir Alan Campbell

Sarah Champion

Jenny Chapman

Vernon Coaker

Julie Cooper

Rosie Cooper

Yvette Cooper

Jeremy Corbyn

Judith Cummins

Alex Cunningham

Jim Cunningham

David Wayne

Nick Dakin

Gloria De Piero

Jonathan Djanogly

Peter Dowd

Angela Eagle

Clive Efford

Julie Elliott

Chris Elmore

Chris Evans

Sir Michael Fallon

Jim Fitzpatrick

Yvonne Fovargue

Gill Furniss

Barry Gardiner

Helen Goodman

Dominic Grieve

Margaret Greenwood

Justine Greening

Nia Griffith

Andrew Gwynne

Sam Gyimah

Louise Haigh

Fabian Hamilton

Harriet Harman

Carolyn Harris

Sue Hayman

John Healey

Mark Hendrick

Stephen Hepburn

Sharon Hodgson

Kate Hollern

Imran Hussain

Diana Johnson

Gerald Jones

Helen Jones

Kevan Jones

Mike Kane

Barbara Keeley

Liz Kendall

Stephen Kinnock

Ian Lavery

Phillip Lee

Clive Lewis

Ivan Lewis

Rebecca Long Bailey

Justin Madders

Khalid Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood

Seema Malhotra

Gordon Marsden

Christian Matheson

Steve McCabe

John McDonnell

Pat McFadden

Conor McGinn

Alison McGovern

Liz McInnes

Jim McMahon

Ed Miliband

Jessica Morden

Grahame Morris

Melanie Onn

Chi Onwurah

Kate Osamor

Albert Owen

Matthew Pennycook

Toby Perkins

Jess Phillips

Bridget Phillipson

Lucy Powell

Yasmin Qureshi

Angela Rayner

Steve Reed

Christina Rees

Rachel Reeves

Emma Reynolds

Jonathan Reynolds

Marie Rimmer

Joan Ryan

Barry Sheerman

Ruth Smeeth

Cat Smith

Nick Smith

Karin Smyth

Anna Soubry

John Spellar

Kier Starmer

Mark Tami

Gareth Thomas

Nick Thomas-Symonds

Emily Thornberry

Jon Trickett

Anna Turley

Karl Turner

Stephen Twigg

Chucka Umunna

Ed Vaizey

Valarie Vaz

Tom Watson

Phil Wilson

Sarah Wollaston

UPDATE: Jon Trickett says he is secretly fighting behind the scenes, Richard Benyon and Ed Vaizey have said they will vote for the PM’s deal.