Britain’s Most Hypocritical MPs

Guido brings you a list of Britain’s most hypocritical Brexit MPs. Those who voted for Article 50, but are now determined to stop Brexit, by opposing both no deal, and May’s deal. 123 MPs feature on the list, from Michael Fallon to Kier Starmer, Chuka Umunna to Sarah Wollaston.
Curiously, a number of hardcore Tory Remainers are absent from the list – people like Heidi Allen and Antoinette Sandbach currently say they are backing May’s deal. What are they up to?
See the full list below:
- Debbie Abrahams
- Jonathan Ashworth
- Adrian Bailey
- Guto Bebb
- Margaret Beckett
- Hilary Benn
Richard Benyon
- Tracy Brabin
- Nicholas Brown
- Richard Burden
- Richard Burgon
- Liam Byrne
- Sir Alan Campbell
- Sarah Champion
- Jenny Chapman
- Vernon Coaker
- Julie Cooper
- Rosie Cooper
- Yvette Cooper
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Judith Cummins
- Alex Cunningham
- Jim Cunningham
- David Wayne
- Nick Dakin
- Gloria De Piero
- Jonathan Djanogly
- Peter Dowd
- Angela Eagle
- Clive Efford
- Julie Elliott
- Chris Elmore
- Chris Evans
- Sir Michael Fallon
- Jim Fitzpatrick
- Yvonne Fovargue
- Gill Furniss
- Barry Gardiner
- Helen Goodman
- Dominic Grieve
- Margaret Greenwood
- Justine Greening
- Nia Griffith
- Andrew Gwynne
- Sam Gyimah
- Louise Haigh
- Fabian Hamilton
- Harriet Harman
- Carolyn Harris
- Sue Hayman
- John Healey
- Mark Hendrick
- Stephen Hepburn
- Sharon Hodgson
- Kate Hollern
- Imran Hussain
- Diana Johnson
- Gerald Jones
- Helen Jones
- Kevan Jones
- Mike Kane
- Barbara Keeley
- Liz Kendall
- Stephen Kinnock
- Ian Lavery
- Phillip Lee
- Clive Lewis
- Ivan Lewis
- Rebecca Long Bailey
- Justin Madders
- Khalid Mahmood
- Shabana Mahmood
- Seema Malhotra
- Gordon Marsden
- Christian Matheson
- Steve McCabe
- John McDonnell
- Pat McFadden
- Conor McGinn
- Alison McGovern
- Liz McInnes
- Jim McMahon
- Ed Miliband
- Jessica Morden
- Grahame Morris
- Melanie Onn
- Chi Onwurah
- Kate Osamor
- Albert Owen
- Matthew Pennycook
- Toby Perkins
- Jess Phillips
- Bridget Phillipson
- Lucy Powell
- Yasmin Qureshi
- Angela Rayner
- Steve Reed
- Christina Rees
- Rachel Reeves
- Emma Reynolds
- Jonathan Reynolds
- Marie Rimmer
- Joan Ryan
- Barry Sheerman
- Ruth Smeeth
- Cat Smith
- Nick Smith
- Karin Smyth
- Anna Soubry
- John Spellar
- Kier Starmer
- Mark Tami
- Gareth Thomas
- Nick Thomas-Symonds
- Emily Thornberry
- Jon Trickett
- Anna Turley
- Karl Turner
- Stephen Twigg
- Chucka Umunna
Ed Vaizey
- Valarie Vaz
- Tom Watson
- Phil Wilson
- Sarah Wollaston
UPDATE: Jon Trickett says he is secretly fighting behind the scenes, Richard Benyon and Ed Vaizey have said they will vote for the PM’s deal.