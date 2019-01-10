Leadsom Slaps Down ‘Mansplaining’ Smarmy Leslie

Chris Leslie launched into an incredibly patronising attack on Andrea Leadsom during Business Questions to the Leader of the House this morning. He might be regretting it now after her comeback…

January 10, 2019



Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

