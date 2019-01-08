Rogue UK Ambassador Urges People To Stand Up To “National Sovereigntists”

The UK’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Jonathan Allen, has apparently gone rogue and declared that 2019 “has to be the time when the silent majority stand up & are less silent. Otherwise we will lose ground to the national sovereigntists.” Considering that recovering national sovereignty is currently the primary policy of the UK government, this is a very strange thing for a senior FCO official to say…

Cambridge educated Allen started his career working in the FCO’s fanatically europhile Europe Directorate “working on EU issues”, so it’s little wonder that he views people who believe in national sovereignty and want to “take back control” with contempt. Does the Government have no control over its rogue Foreign Office officials?