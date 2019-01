Newsnight have appointed Ben Chu as their economics editor while Helen Thomas is on maternity leave. Chu is a lefty Remainer who has churned out a regular diet of sour-faced news stories attacking the Tories and generally revelling in bad economic news as the Independent’s smug economics editor, attacking Brexiteers as “xenophobes” and calling politicians like Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg “intellectual and moral pygmies”. He’ll fit right in at the BBC…