Saturday 7-Up

This week 147,493 visitors visited 393,981 times viewing 604,233 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Corbyn’s Homeless Poster Boy is Registered Sex Offender and “Danger to Women”
- EU Preparing to Clobber Ireland on Tax After Brexit
- Sadiq Bans Non-EU Music From New Year’s Display
- Len and Seumas in Fyne Company at New Year Bash with Karie Murphy
- AC Grayling: Corbyn Is A Tory
- When Parliament Debated Outlawing French Words
- Number 10’s DUP Charm Offensive Falls Flat
