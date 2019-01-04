Inuit Leaders Plead For Vicious Polar Bear Population Control

Inuit leaders have told the Mail on Sunday that there is a growing crisis of polar bear maulings, killing many members of Canada’s Inuit community. Far from the cuddly creatures that are depicted in Western media, Inuits see polar bears as vicious killing machines. Local Mayor Bob Leonard told the Mail that “people are angry and afraid…”

As Guido reported last year, numbers of polar bears are thriving despite what gloomy urban media says. Local senior Inuits say Hudson Bay’s polar bear population “has increased by 300 to 400 per cent. Everywhere the hunters go, they see polar bears. There are a lot more than in the past.” Locals are pleading to be allowed to “increase their permitted polar bear hunting quota” which currently stands at just 28 for Canada’s entire West Hudson Bay.

Sadly, state government is unlikely to respond to their plea, not least because of the backlash to Japan’s proposed liberalisation of whaling. Woke politics puts Inuit lives at risk…

Tags:
January 4, 2019 at 10:55 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn
Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader