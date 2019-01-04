Inuit Leaders Plead For Vicious Polar Bear Population Control

Inuit leaders have told the Mail on Sunday that there is a growing crisis of polar bear maulings, killing many members of Canada’s Inuit community. Far from the cuddly creatures that are depicted in Western media, Inuits see polar bears as vicious killing machines. Local Mayor Bob Leonard told the Mail that “people are angry and afraid…”

As Guido reported last year, numbers of polar bears are thriving despite what gloomy urban media says. Local senior Inuits say Hudson Bay’s polar bear population “has increased by 300 to 400 per cent. Everywhere the hunters go, they see polar bears. There are a lot more than in the past.” Locals are pleading to be allowed to “increase their permitted polar bear hunting quota” which currently stands at just 28 for Canada’s entire West Hudson Bay.

Sadly, state government is unlikely to respond to their plea, not least because of the backlash to Japan’s proposed liberalisation of whaling. Woke politics puts Inuit lives at risk…