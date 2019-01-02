Labour Also Increasing Train Fares by “Disgraceful” 3%

Jeremy Corbyn has predictably boarded the outrage train over the 3.1% rail fare increase announced this morning, branding it “disgraceful” and taking the opportunity to push his nationalisation agenda. At least he isn’t still on holiday like last year…

Corbyn says Labour are “campaigning all over the country today on this”. Will Labour also be campaigning in Wales and Merseyside, where rail fare increases are fully devolved to the Labour-controlled local authorities but have still been raised by over 3%? Classic Labour hypocrisy…