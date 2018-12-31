June in Review

June saw an attempted putsch against Anna Soubry in her constituency, Guido was the first with the news. Peston on Sunday was culled, mercifully reducing the Sunday politics shows overload. Arron Banks got up to fun and games in parliament before leaving for lunch. The ABC’s adoration of the EU is something to behold. The European Commission didn’t want us to behold some intemperate comments from Juncker.

 





