Belgian Government Collapses Over UN Migration Pact

Guido would like to thank the Belgians for putting our domestic political crisis into perspective. The Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel resigned last night as his government collapsed after he signed the controversial UN migration pact that his coalition partners opposed. Will they beat their 2011 record of going 589 days without an elected government?

The largest party in the coalition, the centre-right Flemish secessionist N-VA stopped supporting the Government, and after Michel attempted to stay in power with a “coalition of good will”, the opposition proposed a no confidence motion and he resigned. At least the UK still has a Government… of sorts…