May Cancels Meaningful Vote

After days of intense speculation, Sky News are reporting that Theresa May has finally decided to pull tomorrow night’s meaningful vote – despite Number 10 repeatedly insisting for the last few days that it was going ahead and sending numerous ministers on air including Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Michael Gove to insist that it was “100%” happening. “100%” shambolic…

May will make a Commons statement at 3.30pm today, with a business statement from Andrea Leadsom expected to follow – a clear sign that the Government plans to pull the vote. Defeat for May looked certain but obviously she cannot put the vote off forever. Brussels will not take UK attempts to renegotiate the deal seriously without a firm rejection from Parliament first. It is hard to see what she has achieved from putting it off except cementing her reputation as British politics’ greatest can-kicker…