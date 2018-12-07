Fiona Bruce New Question Time Presenter

In a decision that was widely trailed, newsreader Fiona Bruce has landed the coveted flagship presenting role. She will present her first programme in January. It was always going to be a woman…
In a decision that was widely trailed, newsreader Fiona Bruce has landed the coveted flagship presenting role. She will present her first programme in January. It was always going to be a woman…
Quentin Letts says…
“I have had 18 busy and exhilarating years with the Mail and can only thank the paper’s readers and editors, and Lord Rothermere, for their generosity.”