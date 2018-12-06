MP Begs For Brexit to be Concluded

Tory PPS David Morris today pleaded with John McDonnell in the Chamber to back the Withdrawal Agreement “so that we can all get on with our lives.” An innovative approach…
Tory PPS David Morris today pleaded with John McDonnell in the Chamber to back the Withdrawal Agreement “so that we can all get on with our lives.” An innovative approach…
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”