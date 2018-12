Gary Gibbon asks; Brexit: “How Did We Get Here?” It is a good and fair-minded recap.



Incidentally, some say he might be interested in becoming the Sky News Political Editor. A source claims Gary Gibbon was on the shortlist last time, and that John Ryley, Head of Sky News, is a big fan of his. His old school political neutrality does seem out of place at the left-wing Channel 4 News. They could do worse…