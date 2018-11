New DeltaPoll research has found that if a second referendum were held, the public would back ‘No Deal’ over ‘Remain’ by 52-48%. And that’s achieved in the absence of a leave campaign, with the public being subjected to a constant torrent of un-combatted Remain campaigning over the last two years.

The poll even shows that the public prefer May’s deal to Remain. Be careful what you wish for Remainers…