Science Minister Resigns to Vote Against May’s Deal, Cites EU Attitude Over Gallileo

Sam Gyimah has resigned as Universities and Science Minister to vote against May’s deal, citing the EU’s attitude over the Gallileo Satellite programme as an example of the difficulties ahead with this deal. He was a remainer, very much part of the Cameron liberal-conservative tendency, he has posted on Facebook his reasons for resigning:

I will vote against the Government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement. After careful consideration and reflection, I cannot support the Government’s deal and as such, I have tended my resignation as Universities and Science Minister.

This line struck Guido as echoing Boris Johnson

What is the alternative, I hear people say? Sometimes it seems our horizons have been narrowed and our expectations lowered to the point where potentially crippling ourselves politically and economically for decades to come is seen as a success we should welcome.

Sam was seen lunching with Jo Johnson and Justine Greening this week, so don’t expect him to join the ERG. He won’t be the last to resign…