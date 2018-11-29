Guido Scalp: ‘Corbyn Cab’ Councillor Resigns

In September Guido reported on the mysterious circumstances of the ‘Corbyn Cab’, a which had campaigned without an MOT, hurriedly passed an MOT and then one month later spectacularly failed its MOT with fourteen major defects.

Now Councillor Jayne Innes, who was pictured with the cab, has faced questions over her own personal car which has been pictured in the council car park on multiple occasions and has no MOT. Today she has resigned her post as Cabinet Member for City Services on Coventry Council. Innes, who has previously stood as a Labour Parliamentary candidate, maintains the resignation is not to do with the questions raised over the legality of her driving. Convenient, abrupt, normal resignation…