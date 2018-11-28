Quentin Letts Gone from Daily Mail

Technically Quentin Letts was a freelancer, so he has not really been fired or resigned. His sketches for the Daily Mail were famously and brilliantly poisonous. Quentin’s not a fan of Theresa May and is an ardent Brexiteer – so very much out of tune with the new editor Geordie Greig. Quentin has of late been doing pieces for the Sunday Telegraph and he started out on on The Telegraph. Guido understands that Michael Deacon can relax, we are more likely to be seeing Quentin writing for The Sun and The Times. A source inside Northcliffe House tells Guido “Dacre will rupture his spleen laughing so hard”. Quentin is one of the hardest working and highest paid hacks in the business…

UPDATE: Guido understands Quentin will be doing a fortnightly column for The Sun, sketching for The Times and theatre reviews for the Sunday Times. Guido was outbid for him…

