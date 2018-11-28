Daily Mail’s Own Poll Found Public Backs No Deal

This is the most extraordinary front page of the Daily Mail’s new era under Geordie Grieg. It claims voters want Tory MPs to “rally behind Theresa May’s Brexit deal” based on a Survation poll.

What the Daily Mail’s front page has done is ignore the key result that Survation found. When asked to choose between Theresa May’s withdrawal plan and leaving the EU with “No Deal”, voters opt for “No Deal” by 41% to 35%. Extraordinary from Geordie…

UPDATE: The Daily Mail has made strong representations that our previous headline “Daily Mail Twists Own Poll Results, Public Opposes May’s Deal, Frontpage Headline Says Opposite” was unfair and untrue. On further reflection we accept that we were quoting from two different polls commissioned by the Daily Mail two weeks apart. We have now changed the headline and the content of this story. We accept that their front page story reflects accurately and truthfully data from the second poll. We apologise in particular to Simon Walters.