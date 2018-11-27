Ian Austin Cleared By Labour After Calling It “A Sewer” of Anti-Semitism

Labour MP Ian Austin has been cleared by the party’s internal disciplinary committee of any wrongdoing after calling the Labour Party “a sewer” of anti-Semtism and the party’s code of conduct on anti-Semitism a “disgrace”. The threat of investigation and suspension had been hanging over Austin for five months.

Austin, who is himself the son of a refugee from the Nazi Treblinka extermination camp, said that he is “pleased the Labour Party have dropped its threat to hold an investigation” and “frankly, they should never have threatened this in the first place.”

Read his full statement here:

I make no apologies for being upset about antisemitism – I think every Labour Party member ought to be angry about racism and the failure to deal with it properly, but I did not scream abuse as was alleged, so I am pleased the Labour Party have dropped its threat to hold an investigation.

Frankly, they should never have threatened this in the first place. The way this whole issue has been handled is unacceptable and the time it has taken is appalling.

One of the reasons I joined the Labour Party as a teenager in Dudley 35 years ago was to fight racism.

I believe that just as passionately now as I did then and I will not be deterred from speaking out about antisemitism and racism in the Labour Party.

The Labour Party’s priority ought to be dealing with the outstanding cases of antisemitism and doing everything it can to win back the trust of the Jewish community, not investigating people like me for complaining about their failure to tackle antisemitism properly.

It is a good job they finally adopted the standard internationally accepted definition of antisemitism and this must not now be reopened, rewritten or watered down.

They still haven’t responded properly to the reasonable requests made by the Jewish Leadership Council, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Labour Movement back in the spring.

Most of all, they need to boot people responsible for racism out of the Labour Party.

I want to thank my constituents and members of the Jewish community for their support and encouragement. In particular, I want to thank my lawyer, Simon Gallant from Hamlins LLP, for his help and advice, although it is shocking that you have to get a leading lawyer to force the Labour Party to come to its senses when it is threatening to take action against one of its own members for complaining about racism.