Veteran right wing Brexiteer has unexpectedly been doled out a knighthood from Number 10. By miraculous coincidence, he didn’t send Graham Brady a letter, and he hasn’t said he’ll vote against May’s Brexit deal.

This out of the blue knighthood hasn’t waited for the next honours list to come around, and comes before Parliament’s ‘meaningful vote’ on the Withdrawal Agreement. Is the 2010 Bribery Act yet another piece of Cameron’s legacy that May is determined to get rid of?