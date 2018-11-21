Spain Will Vote Against Withdrawal Agreement if No Changes Over Gibraltar

Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that Spain will vote against the Withdrawal Agreement if there are no changes to how Gibraltar is dealt with, saying “Gibraltar is represented by the United Kingdom, but it doesn’t belong to the United Kingdom.”

Last week Sanchez suggested he will vote against the agreement if there is no explicit legal guarantee that his Government is given a veto over whether the future agreement can apply to Gibraltar. He said that he will argue for “shared sovereignty” over Gibraltar during the future relationship negotiations. This deal is hanging by a thread…

