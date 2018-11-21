Rees-Mogg Pulls Out Of Exclusive CCHQ Donor Dinner

Guests of an exclusive dinner with some of the Conservative Party’s biggest donors next week have today been sent an email from CCHQ informing them that Jacob Rees-Mogg will no longer be attending the dinner, and in his place will instead be the ultra-loyal Steve Barclay.

“Unfortunately Jacob Rees-Mogg will no longer be joining the dinner on Tuesday evening but the new Secretary of State for exiting the EU, the Rt. Hon Stephen Barclay MP, will attend in his place. Please could you let me know as soon as possible if you would still like to attend the dinner.”

Guido can only wonder what the reason for the sudden CCHQ announced change could have been…