Think Tanks are shuffling staff this festive season. Dr Jamie Whyte, is standing down as the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs after two years at the organisation. The Henry Jackson Society’s Emma Webb is taking up a new role at Civitas. Congratulations.

Westmonster reporter Steven Edginton is moving on to become the new Digital Campaign Manager for the Taxpayers’ Alliance. Big job for 19 year-old Edginton, who has already made an impressive splash in SW1.