The Many Bad Calls of the CBI

The CBI has endorsed Theresa May’s draft withdrawal agreement, Guido thought it would be a good time to remind younger readers of its long and distinguished history of making bad political calls:
- In the 1930s it supported appeasement.
- In the 1940s it supported nationalisation.
- In the 1950s it supported state planning.
- In the 1960s it supported tripartite industrial relations.
- In the 1970s it supported price controls.
- In the 1980s it opposed getting tough with the USSR.
- In the 1990s it supported the ERM.
- In the 2000s it supported joining the Euro.
- In the 2010s it supported Remain…
- … and now it has declared its support for May’s draft withdrawal agreement.
Not exactly a laudable record…