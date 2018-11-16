Onasanya’s Former Comms Chief Gives Evidence Against Her 

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s former head of communications Dr. Christian DeFeo has appeared in the Old Bailey to give evidence against the Peterborough MP, as her trial enters its fifth day. The prosecution’s case is that Fiona Onasanya schemed with her brother Festus to claim a Russian man was behind the wheel of her speeding car.

Witness Dr. DeFeo has reportedly told the jury that the car Onasanya is alleged to have been driving was caught speeding on a road outside his home on the evening Osanaya had been at DeFeo’s house. DeFeo says Onasanya turned up alone in her Nissan Micra. Onasanya’s brother Festus has pleaded guilty to similar charges, although Fiona Onasanya continues to profess her innocence…

