Mark Francois Sends in Eviscerating No Confidence Letter

Francois has become the 20th MP to publicly announce they have sent a letter of no confidence in to Graham Brady. Guido has spoken to half a dozen more MPs who say they have put in a letter but refuse to go public…

  1. Steve Baker
  2. Peter Bone
  3. Ben Bradley
  4. Andrew Bridgen 
  5. Maria Caulfield
  6. Simon Clarke
  7. Philip Davies
  8. Nadine Dorries
  9. James Duddridge
  10. Mark Francois
  11. Adam Holloway
  12. Andrea Jenkyns
  13. Anne Marie Morris
  14. Sheryll Murray
  15. Jacob Rees-Mogg
  16. Laurence Robertson
  17. Lee Rowley
  18. Henry Smith
  19. Martin Vickers
  20. John Whittingdale

“She just doesn’t listen.” Read the full text of the extraordinary letter here:

November 16, 2018 at 10:34 am



Quote of the Day

Dominic Raab wrote in his letter of resignation…

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election… I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom. I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit…”

