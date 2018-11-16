Mark Francois Sends in Eviscerating No Confidence Letter

Francois has become the 20th MP to publicly announce they have sent a letter of no confidence in to Graham Brady. Guido has spoken to half a dozen more MPs who say they have put in a letter but refuse to go public…
- Steve Baker
- Peter Bone
- Ben Bradley
- Andrew Bridgen
- Maria Caulfield
- Simon Clarke
- Philip Davies
- Nadine Dorries
- James Duddridge
- Mark Francois
- Adam Holloway
- Andrea Jenkyns
- Anne Marie Morris
- Sheryll Murray
- Jacob Rees-Mogg
- Laurence Robertson
- Lee Rowley
- Henry Smith
- Martin Vickers
- John Whittingdale
“She just doesn’t listen.” Read the full text of the extraordinary letter here: