Mark Francois Sends in Eviscerating No Confidence Letter

Francois has become the 20th MP to publicly announce they have sent a letter of no confidence in to Graham Brady. Guido has spoken to half a dozen more MPs who say they have put in a letter but refuse to go public…

Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries James Duddridge Mark Francois Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

“She just doesn’t listen.” Read the full text of the extraordinary letter here: