“AD10S EU” Number Plate for £15,000

For a mere £15,000 this number plate could be yours. According to the Ebay seller it is genuine. The seller’s pitch reads

A truly, totally unique number plate rarely comes to market but this is one of those times. The perfect present for the person in your life who will miss the European Union and wishes to commemorate it in the best way with this poignant souvenir! Ideal for Spanish speakers as the plate translates to – ‘Goodbye EU’. After all the voting, the controversy, the turmoil, the tears, the cheers, this is the number plate that sums it all up! The plate is not on a vehicle so once paper work completed it is all yours to fit onto your car so it could not be simpler!

If the bad boy of brexit is good, Father Christmas might bring it for Arron Banks to replace his M15 SPY…

Tags:
People:
November 14, 2018 at 5:43 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on Theresa May

“There comes a point at which the policy and the individual become so intimately connected that it would be very hard to carry on supporting the person who is promoting this policy.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.