Top Tory Activist Charged With Fraud

Well known Tory activist and producer of “Brexit: The Movie” David Shipley today sat in the criminal dock at Westminster Magistrates Court, facing fraud charges in relation to transactions totalling over half a million pounds following allegations by two firms. One firm was his former employer, the other was founded by the former TV Dragon James Caan…

Colourful David Shipley is well known in SW1 think tank circles. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. Shipley was granted conditional bail and ordered to hand over his passport and check in with the police twice a week. His case will be heard in full at Southwark Crown Court in late November.

Tags:
People:
November 2, 2018 at 3:37 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg on how passing a Brexit deal will be the last thing Theresa May does:

“It’ll be like a bumblebee after a sting: she’ll die the moment she delivers that hotchpotch Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.