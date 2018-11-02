Top Tory Activist Charged With Fraud

Well known Tory activist and producer of “Brexit: The Movie” David Shipley today sat in the criminal dock at Westminster Magistrates Court, facing fraud charges in relation to transactions totalling over half a million pounds following allegations by two firms. One firm was his former employer, the other was founded by the former TV Dragon James Caan…

Colourful David Shipley is well known in SW1 think tank circles. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. Shipley was granted conditional bail and ordered to hand over his passport and check in with the police twice a week. His case will be heard in full at Southwark Crown Court in late November.