Criminal Investigation into Labour Anti-Semitism as 38% Believe Corbyn is an Anti-Semite

Labour’s anti-Semitism problem is in the spotlight again as it emerged this morning that the Metropolitan Police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism within the party. The police have been examining an internal Labour document detailing allegations of anti-Semitism which was obtained by LBC and concluded that several allegations within it were worthy of full criminal investigations.

It comes as a new Populus/BICOM poll found that 38% of Brits believe that Corbyn himself is anti-Semitic. Only 1 in 4 people agreed that he was a “committed campaigner against racism of all kinds, including antisemitism”, while as few as 19% believed that he had “worked hard to deliver peace between Israel and the Palestinians”. Almost double that number instead thought that he “only seems interested in talking to those organisations which have been deemed terrorists by the British Government, the EU and the US State Department”. The fish rots from the head...