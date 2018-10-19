Backdoor EU Funding For Losers’ Vote

EU funded sock puppet organisations are taking to twitter to promote yet another coalescing of Britain’s most die hard, no doubt beret-clad remainiacs in the heart of metropolitan London. The Losers’ Peoples’ Vote campaign is holding another winge-a-thon walk through the capital tomorrow.

European Alternatives was handed €300,000 by the EU

And the European Movement was given €350,000.

Last week the European Parliament proposed spending an extra billion Euros to go to organisations which promote “a greater sense of belonging to the Union.” Your taxes at work…

Meanwhile the National Union of Students has been given £20,000 to bus in students from around the country, lured with the promise of a “FREE TRIP TO LONDON”.

Hundreds of thousands went on CND ban-the-bomb demos in the sixties, more recently the 2002 Countryside Alliance claimed over 400,000 on their march and the 2003 anti-Iraq war march being undoubtedly the biggest in British history with over 750,000 turning out. Guido doubts we’ll see anything like that turnout tomorrow.

