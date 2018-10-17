Corbyn’s PMQs Pizza Gag

A reasonably well-executed gag about pizza from Corbyn after grilling the PMQs on whether Chequers is dead or not…

October 17, 2018 at 12:42 pm



Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

