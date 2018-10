Ministers ditched plans to scrap the £50 note this weekend and revealed that a brand new shiny redesigned £50 note will be introduced in 2020. There are plans to hold a competition to design the new note, and with only one woman apart from the Queen featured on any of the new polymer notes so far, Guido has made a helpful suggestion in the interests of gender equality. Add your voice to the calls to put the UK’s greatest Prime Minister on the new note by signing the petition here…