British Diplomats Not Flying the Flag in Brussels

Is it an omen that the British residence in Brussels on Rue Ducale hasn’t been flying the flag of late? This is the base of operations for Olly Robbins when he is meeting Michelle Barnier.

UKIP MEP Jonathan Bullock, who regularly walks past the building, tells Guido:

‘I was surprised to see the Union flag missing. All the other buildings belonging to other countries on that street proudly fly their country’s flag but not the British Residence. I hope this is not a sign of complete capitulation by Olly Robbins and his negotiating team. It should be put back up immediately.’

Is it too much to ask the for Foreign Office to fly the flag?