Top MEP Proposes Billion Euro Propaganda Splurge

Bodil Valero, the MEP in charge of setting out the European Parliament’s position on EU support for NGOs has this afternoon laid out plans for a billion Euro spending splurge on NGOs which support “European values” in order to combat rising anti-EU sentiment. Funding sock puppets to shift their propaganda…

The European Parliamentary report states that “The promotion of a greater sense of belonging to the Union and of Union values is particularly important.” It also emphasises the importance of creating “a sense of belonging and a European identity.” The EU is so confident in itself that it’s using our own money to advertise itself to us.

