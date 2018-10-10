Police Federation Chief Slams Diane Abbott in Private Letter

John Apter, the Chair of the Police Federation, has taken the extraordinary step of writing a private letter to Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott addressing his concerns on her “inflammatory” and “shocking” remarks that police officers use disproportionate force against young black men.

Apter told Abbott in no uncertain terms that “I would expect someone holding such a responsible office to refrain from speculative comments which damage police-community relations.” Getting on the wrong side of the police union before even making it to Government is impressive….

October 10, 2018



Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

