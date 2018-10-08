SpAd Moves: Hancock Gets Fighting Fit Team

New Health Secretary Matt Hancock is beefing up his SpAd team – experienced SpAd Lottie Dominiczak is off to the private sector, with two new hires coming in to partner renowned chess hustler and late-night Tory Conference musical entertainer extraordinaire Jamie Njoku-Goodwin. Richard Sloggett is joining from Hanover Communications as Hancock’s policy SpAd – Sloggett has worked on health issues for years and knows the health world inside out.

Allan Nixon is joining from Hancock’s parliamentary office and will lead on parliamentary liaison. Also joining Team Hancock on the civil service side is former Evening Standard hack Rashid Razaq who will be Hancock’s speechwriter after being poached from DfID. Hancock getting his team leadership fighting-fit…

Outside the Department of Health, former Gove SpAd Beth Armstrong is making a return to Government, joining Nick De Bois and Steph Lis at DExEU. They will have their hands full over the next few weeks…

